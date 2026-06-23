Stephen King Disowned This Movie Adaptation Now Streaming On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stephen King is a prolific author and his works have been turned into movies many, many times over the years — and he has varying feelings on many of these works. For instance, King famously hated Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining." But one particular adaptation ticked the author off so much that he actually sued to have his name taken off of it. Now, you can watch the Stephen King movie that the man himself disowned.

Streaming now in Prime Video, director Brett Leonard's 1992 movie "The Lawnmower Man" is a very loose take on King's short story of the same name, which was famously included in the "Night Shift" collection. The short story is about a suburban man who hires a peculiar landscaper to mow his overgrown lawn, which devolves into a strange and violent encounter. The movie is something else entirely.

The movie as we know it centers on Dr. Lawrence Angelo (Pierce Brosnan) who puts intellectually disabled landscaper, Jobe Smith (Jeff Fahey), on a regimen of experimental pills and computer-simulated training sequences to augment his intelligence. It works, but Jobe also develops psychic powers and realizes he's been taken advantage of his whole life. Revenge soon follows.

King sued to have his name removed from "The Lawnmower Man," because it was sold by New Line Cinema as "Stephen King's The Lawnmower Man," even though the movie itself didn't at all resemble the story he originally wrote. King expressed his irritation to the Los Angeles Times in 1992: