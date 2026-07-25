This Haunting Documentary Hiding On Paramount+ Is Perfect For True Detective Fans

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The true crime genre has gone too far in a society that can't get enough of other people's suffering as entertainment. Sometimes, however, we get a truly important and well-made documentary with a strong journalistic ethic that sheds light on horrific crimes while maintaining empathy for the victims. Enter "Murder in the Bayou," a five-part docu-series that explores the unsolved murders of eight women in and around Jennings, Louisiana. The series is hiding on Paramount+ Premium (formerly Paramount+ with Showtime). But it's worth the upgrade to experience a story that just keeps getting darker, crazier, and more disturbing the longer it goes on — not unlike a certain celebrated HBO crime series.

The show is directed by Matthew Galkin, who's also responsible for one of the best true crime documentaries of 2025 in "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders." With his 2022 series, however, he teamed up with journalist Ethan Brown, author of the 2016 book on which the show is based, "Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis 8?" With the series, the pair further investigate the case of the "Jeff Davis 8," which refers to eight women who were found murdered in Louisiana's Jefferson Davis Parish over a four-year period.

Unlike more sensationalist true crime documentaries, "Murder in the Bayou" goes to great lengths to establish the victims as people. We also get to know several of the victims' relatives and other members of the community, many of whom feel like they've come from the pages of Southern Gothic literature. With Galkin and cinematographer Jeff Hutchens' stylized approach to the photography, "Murder in the Bayou" has a certain prestige drama feel to it, which, when coupled with the small-town Louisiana setting, evokes the spirit of "True Detective" Season 1.