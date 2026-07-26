One Of The Odyssey's Most Beautiful Moments Was Filmed By Complete Accident

Christopher Nolan is unquestionably at the top of his game. After directing "Oppenheimer" to great success and a Best Picture win at the Oscars, Nolan decided he had to finally make "The Odyssey," a movie he's been considering for a long time. That proved to be a wise decision, as it's been a critical and commercial smash thus far. But for as meticulous as Nolan is as a filmmaker, one of the movie's most beautiful scenes wasn't planned.

Streaming now on Peacock, "The Odyssey: The Making of an Epic" offers a thorough behind the scenes look at the making of Nolan's latest. The documentary focuses a lot on the challenges that went into filming the movie's many boat scenes out on the open water. Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, explained that when they were filming those scenes, they were pretty much just stuck out there:

"Being out there on the boat [...] nobody could go off, or go sit down somewhere, or go to a trailer. No, it was, we were out in the middle of the ocean together and it was like, 'What's the next shot?'"

Nolan famously has banned several things from his sets anyway, including cell phones and smoking. He wants it to be about the work. In this case, though, being at the mercy of the elements worked out in the movie's favor. Nilo Otero, the first assistant director, revealed that the dolphins we see jumping out of the water at one point in the film were a total accident: