Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Just Broke A Major Letterboxd Record

To say that people love Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" would be a bit of an understatement. Nolan has become one of the rarest of rare modern filmmakers who can make movies at the largest scale imaginable, satisfying both critics and audiences along the way. His latest film, an adaptation of Homer's classic tale, has been met with near-universal praise. Now, it has yet another record to add to its growing list of accomplishments.

Letterboxd is synonymous with cinephiles, existing as a place for people to share their thoughts on movies from the past and present. Christopher Nolan already has several of the most-watched movies on Letterboxd and it looks like "The Odyssey" is on track to join the likes of "Interstellar" and "Inception." Indeed, Nolan's new film has became the fastest movie to ever reach one million watched on the website, doing so in less than a week.

"The Odyssey has now joined the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club. After 6 days, it already holds the record for the fastest film to reach one million watches on Letterboxd," the company announced on X/Twitter.

As of this writing, Nolan's fantasy epic has logged just shy of 1.5 million watched on Letterboxd. It also carries a stellar 4.4 rating on the platform. "The Odyssey" similarly broke a record on Rotten Tomatoes for Nolan, becoming his highest-rated movie critically on that site as well. Universal Pictures put a lot of faith in the Oscar-winner, giving him a $250 million budget for his R-rated epic. He's undoubtedly earned it, but it's proven to be a good investment thus far.