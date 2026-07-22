Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Just Broke A Major Letterboxd Record
To say that people love Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" would be a bit of an understatement. Nolan has become one of the rarest of rare modern filmmakers who can make movies at the largest scale imaginable, satisfying both critics and audiences along the way. His latest film, an adaptation of Homer's classic tale, has been met with near-universal praise. Now, it has yet another record to add to its growing list of accomplishments.
Letterboxd is synonymous with cinephiles, existing as a place for people to share their thoughts on movies from the past and present. Christopher Nolan already has several of the most-watched movies on Letterboxd and it looks like "The Odyssey" is on track to join the likes of "Interstellar" and "Inception." Indeed, Nolan's new film has became the fastest movie to ever reach one million watched on the website, doing so in less than a week.
"The Odyssey has now joined the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club. After 6 days, it already holds the record for the fastest film to reach one million watches on Letterboxd," the company announced on X/Twitter.
As of this writing, Nolan's fantasy epic has logged just shy of 1.5 million watched on Letterboxd. It also carries a stellar 4.4 rating on the platform. "The Odyssey" similarly broke a record on Rotten Tomatoes for Nolan, becoming his highest-rated movie critically on that site as well. Universal Pictures put a lot of faith in the Oscar-winner, giving him a $250 million budget for his R-rated epic. He's undoubtedly earned it, but it's proven to be a good investment thus far.
Letterboxd is another feather in The Odyssey's cap for Christopher Nolan
Aside from all of the critical praise the adaptation has garnered, "The Odyssey" also ruled the box office on its opening weekend, posting one of the biggest openings of 2026 so far. It's now on track to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and will quite possibly join the likes of "Michael" and "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" in the $1 billion club before all's said and done.
/Film's Chris Evangelista called "The Odyssey" a "massive epic" that is "both exhausting and exhilarating" in his review. Despite being R-rated and nearly three hours long, audiences flocked to see it on the biggest screen possible all over the world, with IMAX screenings selling out weeks in advance. Heck, 70mm screening tickets have almost become a flex online amongst cinephiles, seeing as they're not widely available.
No other filmmaker working today can garner such feverish demand at this scale. Christopher Nolan has truly cemented himself as being in a class all his own. He turned "Oppenheimer" into the first blockbuster to win Best Picture in 20 years, with the biopic going on to earn nearly $1 billion at the box office as well. Yes, Nolan cut his teeth in the blockbuster world with his "Dark Knight" trilogy, but he no longer needs superheroes to capture the world's attention. Whatever he does is a cultural event merely because his name is attached. Now that's a true flex.
"The Odyssey" is in theaters now.