DC's Second Clayface Trailer Has Serious Morbius Vibes (And We're Worried)

DC is not doing well at the moment. Last year's "Superman" was a hit, but this year's "Supergirl," directed by Craig Gillespie, has not only been a box office disaster, but as time has passed, it's clear that it's become one of the worst-performing superhero movies of all time. Fans who were hopeful about the vision that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have for this franchise were eagerly awaiting "Clayface" to see what the studio could do with a smaller-budgeted, unusual take on a comic character who has barely been seen in live-action before. In theory, taking creative chances on a smaller property with a smaller budget and putting it in a popular genre package is something that should be encouraged, and might be the only way superhero movies can remain relevant aside from the one or two mega-movies that audiences click with every year.

But this trailer ... woof. The utter seriousness with which the filmmakers seem to be taking this material, combined with that visibly smaller budget, gives this whole thing a "made for TV" vibe that has us concerned. Matt Reeves' Gotham City and James Gunn's Metropolis feel stylish and authentic, but the locations here feel much faker and more anonymous, like studio backlots instead of real places. I'm not saying there's nothing interesting here — the scissors on the airplane bit seems like it could really get under my skin — but I'm just hopeful that everything works much better in the context of the movie than it does in this trailer. Otherwise, DC Studios may head into a tailspin before it can even reach cruising altitude.

"Clayface" hits theaters on October 23, 2026.