Why The Director Of Robocop Hated His Horror Movie With Kevin Bacon
Despite the fact that critics lambasted it at the time of its release, and audiences learned to hate it over time (with a small percentage who now treat it as a cult horror), I will die as a "Hollow Man" fan one day. Paul Verhoeven's 2000 feature is a bonkers, pseudo-serious B horror that slowly turns into a devilish guilty pleasure over its nearly two-hour runtime.
However, it was perhaps fair to ask at the time: Did it live up to the high standards the Dutch director established with all-time classics such as "Robocop," "Starship Troopers," or "Total Recall"? It did not. Has it offered any profound message under its CGI and science-heavy context whatsoever? Nope. Was it mean and unmitigated fun for young horror lovers? Hell yeah! Did it have Kevin Bacon embracing his inner villain and donning a s***-eating grin all the time? It sure did.
What I'm saying is that "Hollow Man" was a solid and entertaining horror with some obvious flaws. But moviegoers were certainly capable of looking past those issues since the film quickly became a box office success, making a whopping $190 million worldwide — critics and naysayers be damned! Still, given how self-critical Verhoeven was and is, it's interesting to learn that he also loathed his movie for years after making it. Briefly reflecting on the past in a 2013 interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the director said:
"I decided after 'Hollow Man,' this is a movie, the first movie that I made that I thought I should not have made. It made money and this and that, but it really is not me anymore. I think many other people could have done that. I don't think many people could have made 'Robocop' that way, or either 'Starship Troopers.' But 'Hollow Man,' I thought there might have been 20 directors in Hollywood who could have done that. I felt depressed with myself after 2002."
Hollow Man wasn't top-tier Verhoeven, but it wasn't necessarily a low point either
It's hard to argue against the director's words, but I think he was a bit too hard on himself. Sure, "Hollow Man" didn't leave behind a legacy like "Robocop" or "Basic Instinct" have — though it did receive a horrendous sequel with Christian Slater six years later — but I'm unsure if 20 other filmmakers could've made it the same way. It might've been just another B horror, but the film needed Verhoeven's capable hands and own directing style, not to mention his supervision over the chilling special effects, to hold it all together and deliver a suspenseful, if at times over-the-top, action horror.
The stellar cast also helped with the appeal. I mean, it's quite rare these days to bring together the caliber of talent that "Hollow Man" featured back then. Starting with Kevin Bacon, who clearly had a helluva time playing the villain, a gorgeous and nifty heroine in Elizabeth Shue, or a restrained and still relatively little-known Josh Brolin as the good guy. It also didn't hurt to add the bombshell Rhona Mitra for good measure, along with Kim Dickens and William Devane.
Overall, I believe "Hollow Man" is criminally underrated (evidently by its own director, among others), even if we eventually got a superior and better-made movie exploring the same idea of invisibility with Leigh Whannell's modern classic, "The Invisible Man," two decades later.