Why The Director Of Robocop Hated His Horror Movie With Kevin Bacon

Despite the fact that critics lambasted it at the time of its release, and audiences learned to hate it over time (with a small percentage who now treat it as a cult horror), I will die as a "Hollow Man" fan one day. Paul Verhoeven's 2000 feature is a bonkers, pseudo-serious B horror that slowly turns into a devilish guilty pleasure over its nearly two-hour runtime.

However, it was perhaps fair to ask at the time: Did it live up to the high standards the Dutch director established with all-time classics such as "Robocop," "Starship Troopers," or "Total Recall"? It did not. Has it offered any profound message under its CGI and science-heavy context whatsoever? Nope. Was it mean and unmitigated fun for young horror lovers? Hell yeah! Did it have Kevin Bacon embracing his inner villain and donning a s***-eating grin all the time? It sure did.

What I'm saying is that "Hollow Man" was a solid and entertaining horror with some obvious flaws. But moviegoers were certainly capable of looking past those issues since the film quickly became a box office success, making a whopping $190 million worldwide — critics and naysayers be damned! Still, given how self-critical Verhoeven was and is, it's interesting to learn that he also loathed his movie for years after making it. Briefly reflecting on the past in a 2013 interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the director said: