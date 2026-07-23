Quote Of The Day By Ryan Coogler: 'I Have To See The Good In Things, See The Value In Things...'

Ryan Coogler is, without question, one of the coolest guys around — and he also happens to be an Oscar-winning writer and nominated director. Throughout his press tours and interviews, Coogler, who broke onto the scene in 2013 with his independent film "Fruitvale Station" — marking his first feature collaboration with his friend Michael B. Jordan — has proven himself to be an exceptionally thoughtful, empathetic, and insightful guy who makes very, very good movies. Frankly, based on the 2025 video he made explaining all of the different film formats, aspect ratios, and stocks, I think he'd make an amazing teacher if he could ever find the time.

Personally, I'm a fan of Coogler's entire body of work, from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Black Panther" and its sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to his Rocky reboot "Creed" to his 2025 film "Sinners," which finally earned Coogler a well-deserved Oscar for best original screenplay. ("Sinners," an astonishing story of twins played by Jordan who open a juke joint together in Mississippi and unwittingly attract vampires, and is the most-nominated film in Oscars history.) The Bay Area native, who works alongside his wife and producing partner Zinzi Coogler, didn't make an original concept until "Sinners" — between reboots, the MCU, and the Rebooted Rocky franchise — and with that, he's definitively proven that he's one of Hollywood's brightest minds.

Vitally, Coogler has also experienced a loss in the public eye ... specifically, the loss of his friend and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who died due to complications from cancer in 2020. That's why he opened up about his struggles with imposter syndrome and the regrets he carries about how that impostor syndrome kept him from living in the moment with Boseman during "Black Panther."