Quote Of The Day By Greta Gerwig: 'You Don't Do It Until You Do It, Is The Thing...'

Originally a mumblecore queen who spent her time in front of the camera, Greta Gerwig is one of those rare Hollywood figures who successfully transitioned into writing and directing. Across three films as of this writing, she's run the gamut from arthouse coming-of-age stories to a Mattel movie that absolutely crushed the box office.

Born in Sacramento, California — where she smartly set her debut film "Lady Bird" — Gerwig rose to prominence as an actress in movies like "Baghead" and "Nights and Weekends." She ultimately earned fame and acclaim for her work with Noah Baumbach, the beloved indie director who would also become her romantic partner. With Baumbach, Gerwig appeared in "Greenberg," "Frances Ha" — perhaps her defining film as a performer — and "Mistress America," to name just a few.

As a writer and director, though, is where I think Gerwig shines the brightest. "Lady Bird," which starred Saoirse Ronan as a headstrong high schooler desperate to leave Sacramento, is a beautifully crafted ode to Gerwig's hometown that still feels universal. Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic "Little Women" is, in my opinion, her best work to date and the defining take on Alcott's quietly feminist tome. "Barbie" was the biggest movie of 2023 that wasn't named "Oppenheimer" and broke a billion dollars at the box office in a matter of days. So with all that said, I want to look at a quote I particularly love from Gerwig about finding the will within you to accomplish seemingly impossible goals.