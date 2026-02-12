Ryan Coogler Shares What He Learned From Working With Chadwick Boseman On Marvel's Black Panther

Ryan Coogler is the talk of the town (as far as Hollywood is concerned) thanks to his 2025 masterpiece "Sinners," and in a recent profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated writer and director opened up about what it was like to work with the late, great Chadwick Boseman on "Black Panther." Apparently, he learned a lot — including how to live in the moment as much as one can.

Boseman, who passed away in August of 2020 due to complications from stage 4 colon cancer, played Coogler's titular superhero, T'Challa of Wakanda — and Coogler says that though it was a difficult time for him personally, he'll never forget working with Boseman. "Engaging with him on an artistic level, conversations that will forever just be between me and him — I was about 30 years old, stressed, completely out of my mind, sleep-deprived, convinced that the movie wasn't going to work," he told David Canfield.

According to Coogler, he was so firmly in his own head that he worried he wasn't present working on "Black Panther" with Boseman. "I robbed myself of truly enjoying that privilege — even of sitting there and enjoying the countless Chadwick Boseman takes, because he didn't have a bad take," he mused. "So when he passed, I'm like, 'Oh my God, how much stuff have I not allowed myself to enjoy because I was in my own head — feeling like I was unworthy?'" He continued: