Sinners: The Secret Chadwick Boseman Tribute Explained

The entire world was already enduring a genuinely horrible time during the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020, and that August, millions of moviegoers were also shattered to learn that Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away at the age of 43. Five years later, Boseman's collaborator, writer and director Ryan Coogler, worked with his creative team on his original film "Sinners" and snuck in a perfect tribute to Coogler's fallen superhero.

Hannah Beachler, who also worked with both Coogler and Boseman on 2018's "Black Panther" — and who made history as the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for production design for the superhero film, which also earned a best score award for Ludwig Göransson — posted on the social media site X about the ode to Boseman in "Sinners." In a post featuring a photo of Miles Caton's character Sammie Moore seeking help from his father at said father's church, Beachler wrote:

"[Three] crosses, [Sammie] & his Father are The Father, The Son & The Holy Spirit. The rough sawn beams the crosses hold are exactly 33 inches apart, the age Jesus died, & the number that represents the end [...] The crossed beams above are for Chadwick, making the Wakanda Forever gesture."

I'm personally quite thrilled that Beachler, an unbelievably talented designer who's also worked on other Coogler projects like "Creed" as well as Beyoncé's visual album "Lemonade" and the 2017 best picture winner "Moonlight," spoke openly about this; it's a really subtle nod to Boseman, and I never would have noticed. Now that we all know, though, it's genuinely beautiful that Coogler and Beachler decided to honor Boseman and his "Black Panther" character's now iconic pose.