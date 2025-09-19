Why Chadwick Boseman Wasn't Recast As Black Panther For Marvel Zombies

When we first met Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa back in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," we couldn't have possibly known how poignant one of his most memorable lines would be: "In my culture, death is not the end." Boseman himself ended up passing away after a battle with cancer in 2020, robbing us of a talented star and a wonderful soul who had so much more to give to the world. But, just as he left behind a legacy for us to follow in real life, his superhero counterpart continues to make his presence felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Right from its first trailer, "Marvel Zombies" immediately felt like one of the franchise's more fascinating efforts due to its gory premise alone. However, its upcoming portrayal of Boseman's Black Panther may end up as one of the more emotional moments in the entire show. As a spin-off to the now-concluded animated "What If...?" series, the new story is set in an alternate timeline where the majority of Marvel's heroes (and villains) have been transformed into the undead. The remaining survivors are left to fend for themselves, one of which will include T'Challa himself. But, as with the blockbuster sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the late Boseman's role has not been recast. In an interview with Screen Rant, "Marvel Zombies" showrunner Bryan Andrews described one scene involving T'Challa where he doesn't actually speak. Instead, Peter Parker (Hudson Thames from "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man") narrates the action and allows T'Challa to remain silent as a reflection of the actor's passing. As Andrews explained: