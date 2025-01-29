Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Finally Solves The Superhero Origin Story Problem

As it tackles the origin story before the opening credits even roll, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" also manages to set up what seems like several seasons' worth of plot points. The spider that bites Peter descends through a portal that opens during Doctor Strange's fight with a demonic creature, which savvy Spider-Man fans will no doubt recognize as setup for a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multiverse — which, probably not coincidentally, Tom Holland's Spider-Man explores with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Of course, the Spider-Verse movies have dipped into this territory as well).

The episode maps out other tentative avenues for the show to traverse, as well. The creature Strange battles is a Venom-style symbiote, which lays the groundwork for the character's eventual appearance — and, by extension, everything from other symbiotes to the powerful Marvel villain Knull, who recently made his big-screen debut in "Venom: The Last Dance." What's more, the power-giving spider doesn't die after biting Peter, but crawls away and hitches a ride on the backpack of another, unseen person who leaves the scene, thus setting up the potential appearance of further spider-powered folks on this show's Earth.

From the moment the portal opens to the fateful spider bite is just a little over four minutes of screen time. This impressive economy of storytelling allows the majority of the episode to focus on Spider-Man's street-level heroics and Peter's struggle to maintain his work-life balance ... in other words, the very core aspects of the character. While this isn't quite the shortest version of Spidey's origin story ever told (that honor goes to the live-action MCU version, which skips the origin story altogether), it's hard to find a more effectively told version of the tale.

A couple of /Film's editors spoke more about the first episode of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

