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The 1970s were among the most transformative decades for filmmaking, especially in Hollywood. The cultural clashes of the '60s had given way to the young, brash, rule-breaking New Hollywood filmmakers who rejected the strict moral hand-wringing and often suffocating formula enforced by the studio system and the Hays Code. At the same time, as these filmmakers depicted morally gray anti-heroes in a paranoid, cynical era, the new statesmen of big-budget blockbusters were just getting started — the likes of "Jaws" and "Star Wars" would reinvent the way Hollywood approached its entire business model, leading to crowd-drawing tentpole pictures that would be fully consummated by the time the 1980s rolled around.

Indeed, the 1970s were full of change and masterpieces, which we've collected in our list of the best films of the '70s. But the decade also ended over 45 years ago, which means there are plenty of films that were contemporary hits and haven't survived the transition into a modern era. That could be for a number of reasons: updated audience expectations, changing cultural sensitivities, and approaches that were perhaps novel at the time but, under renewed scrutiny, don't actually hold up. Inevitably, as time marches on, certain films will be relegated to the status of vestiges of a bygone period, still affording value in understanding our cultural history. The films on this list have ideas and concepts that have withered over the decades, but their insights still remain invaluable.

Here are 10 classic '70s movies that have not aged well.