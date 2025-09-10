The Real Reason There Are So Many Amityville Horror Movies

As far as classic, enduring horror movies go, it's hard to match "The Amityville Horror." It's not only beloved by many who grew up with it, but it was also in some ways ahead of the curve for our true-crime obsessed culture, as director Sturt Rosenberg's take on Jay Anson's book of the same name was inspired by the alleged paranormal experiences of the Lutz family after they moved into the house where Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered his family in 1974.

More than just a single movie, "The Amityville Horror" went on to inspire an entire franchise, which consists of eight movies that were produced throughout the '80s and '90s. However, horror fans who have gone down the rabbit hole are surely aware that there are dozens of films that have made use of the "Amityville" name, which is taken from the village on Long Island in New York. These range from the relatively innocuous "The Amityville Haunting" to the downright absurd "Amityville Vibrator." Yes, that one is real.

That begs the question, why are there so many "Amityville" movies? In short, it has to do with the fact that nobody technically controls the IP in the way that most traditional horror franchises are controlled. Warner Bros. has the rights to "The Conjuring" franchise, but Amityville is merely a place. That's the crux of it.

Now, when it comes to adaptations directly involving the Lutz family or Anson's book? That's where things can get dicey, but the vast majority of the movies we're talking about don't have anything to do with the source material that helped make Amityville a household name.