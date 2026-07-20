One Key Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Moment Proves Marvel's Spell Is Broken

The "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer is finally here and it's making us feel thoroughly ... whelmed. That's probably not the response that Kevin Feige, the brothers Russo, and the rest of the Marvel Studios brain trust were hoping to elicit, but that's unfortunately where we are these days. The once-impenetrable superhero fad is showing some serious cracks in the armor lately, Christopher Nolan just reminded us what a proper blockbuster epic looks and feels like with "The Odyssey," and even "Doomsday" itself has been rendered as second billing on its own opening weekend, with "Dune: Part Three" stealing much of its thunder. The latest Marvel team-up arrives at a polar opposite moment in time than "Infinity War" and "Endgame" did, and the difference can be seen and felt immediately.

For all intents and purposes, the "Doomsday" trailer does its job exactly the way it should. The footage of the cobbled-together Avengers squaring off against various X-Men of old is everything fans hoped it would be. Robert Downey, Jr.'s performance as Doctor Doom seems appropriately menacing (though we hope he and the post-production team work on that dodgy-sounding Latverian accent a bit). Everything about this footage sells the stakes and tension that the "Fantastic Four" villain ought to represent – so why does it feel like it's trying twice as hard to accomplish half of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled off so easily in its heyday?

Much of that can be summed up in the final exchange of the trailer. We see Chris Hemsworth's Thor encounter a familiar face just when he needs it most: Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers. He extends his arm and Thor's hammer Mjolnir flies to him in the blink of an eye, just like in "Endgame." And instead of elation, I felt absolutely dead inside.