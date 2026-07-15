The Batman Part II First Look Reveals Robert Pattinson In The Snow, New Release Date
After what feels like 84 years, we finally have our first proper look at "The Batman: Part II" thanks to writer/director Matt Reeves posting a camera test on Vimeo — one that shows Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in full Batman regalia surrounded by snow.
This video reveals two things. First, it offers a sneak peek at how Erik Messerschmidt will shoot the movie, now that he's replaced Greig Fraser as its cinematographer. Fraser was a very big part of why "The Batman" worked, with his gritty camera shots and lighting giving the film a David Fincher-esque aesthetic. Thankfully, this camera test (brief as it may be) seems to indicate the sequel will at least maintain its predecessor's strong sense of iconography.
The second big thing in the video is that we now have a new release date for the movie. "The Batman: Part II" has suffered constant delays, so much so that it was almost starting to get ridiculous (seeing as "The Batman" came out all the way back in 2022). In fact, it got so bad that, at one point, there were even rumors that Warner Bros. intended to simply merge Reeve's Batman-verse with the DC Universe and make Pattinson the one and only big screen Caped Crusader rather than having two competing iterations.
As it stands, however, "The Batman: Part II" is currently set to be released in theaters on February 18, 2028.
The Batman Part II will clearly be a winter-set superhero sequel
Yes, it's weird that a big superhero blockbuster movie like "The Batman: Part II" is premiering in February — doubly so when you remember how well James Gunn's "Superman" fared when it released last summer, to mention nothing of how previous Batman movies have done that same time of year. Still, this isn't necessarily a bad date for a superhero flick. Recall that "Black Panther" hit theaters in February on its way to becoming a groundbreaking success.
On top of that, "The Batman: Part II" is very clearly set in the winter (unlike "The Batman," which begins on Halloween). This is, of course, a perfect setting for the Caped Crusader, as director Tim Burton understood when he set "Batman Returns" during Christmas, allowing for a visually stunning depiction of a snow-laden Gotham City. Likewise, the idea of Batman battling criminals in the snow is just too good to pass up, with Bruce Wayne's emo look and Batman's dark sense of style offering a great contrast to the bright and colorful winter holiday season.
We still don't know much about the actual plot of "The Batman: Part II," but the potential inclusion of DC characters like Harvey Dent/Two-Face suggests we may yet get another great story about the long and corrupt history of Gotham. Likewise, there are rumors that the movie will pay off a tease from the "Penguin" spin-off series and include The Court of Owls, a mysterious and nefarious organization from DC's comics that are steeped in Gotham City's history. They're also a very different kind of villain than what we've seen in previous Batman films and would be perfect for Matt Reeves' mystery thriller take on the Caped Crusader.