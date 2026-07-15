The Batman Part II First Look Reveals Robert Pattinson In The Snow, New Release Date

After what feels like 84 years, we finally have our first proper look at "The Batman: Part II" thanks to writer/director Matt Reeves posting a camera test on Vimeo — one that shows Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in full Batman regalia surrounded by snow.

This video reveals two things. First, it offers a sneak peek at how Erik Messerschmidt will shoot the movie, now that he's replaced Greig Fraser as its cinematographer. Fraser was a very big part of why "The Batman" worked, with his gritty camera shots and lighting giving the film a David Fincher-esque aesthetic. Thankfully, this camera test (brief as it may be) seems to indicate the sequel will at least maintain its predecessor's strong sense of iconography.

The second big thing in the video is that we now have a new release date for the movie. "The Batman: Part II" has suffered constant delays, so much so that it was almost starting to get ridiculous (seeing as "The Batman" came out all the way back in 2022). In fact, it got so bad that, at one point, there were even rumors that Warner Bros. intended to simply merge Reeve's Batman-verse with the DC Universe and make Pattinson the one and only big screen Caped Crusader rather than having two competing iterations.

As it stands, however, "The Batman: Part II" is currently set to be released in theaters on February 18, 2028.