The Batman 2's Setting Confirmed In First Official Behind-The-Scenes Photos
It's been four years since "The Batman" hit theaters, but with filming for Matt Reeves' sequel soon to get underway, the wheels are finally turning — literally. The director took to X (formerly Twitter) to post our first official glimpse of the movie, revealing two photos depicting the Batmobile driving through snow with the caption "#SnowTires." The images appear to be from a camera test and confirm "The Batman Part II" will be at least partially set during winter.
#SnowTires 🦇 pic.twitter.com/XR0K1xUGqx
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 7, 2026
Up until now, details about the follow-up have been scarce, to the point that even star Robert Pattinson couldn't read the "Batman Part II" script without an extreme security measure. But it's long been suspected that the sequel will take place in the depths of winter, and this latest update appears to confirm that — though specific details beyond what's shown in the images remain murky. One shot posted by Reeves reveals the Batmobile's tires as it drives through snow, seemingly pursued by a police cruiser. Meanwhile, the second shot focuses on more of Batman's ride, once again immersed in a flurry as it drives through Gotham.
Previously, Reeves spoke to Collider about "The Penguin," the TV spin-off show that took place after the events of the first "Batman" movie. "The story plays out over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year," he explained. "We don't play Christmas or New Years, but we're getting there." With "The Batman Part II" being set after the events of the HBO series, it seemed likely the story would unfold in the dead of winter and perhaps even during the festive season. These latest shots provide the strongest evidence yet that this will, in fact, be the case.
The Batman Part II's wintry setting is perfect for Robert Pattinson's vigilante
In 1992, Tim Burton ushered in the franchise era by letting his freak flag fly with "Batman Returns." The Christmas-set film saw Michael Keaton's Dark Knight facing off against The Penguin (Danny DeVito), Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) in a snow-laden Gotham that remains one of the most immersive depictions of Batman's hometown yet seen on the big screen. Now, it looks like Matt Reeves will follow in Burton's footsteps with his own sequel, which will feature one of the same villains as "Returns" in Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb/The Penguin.
It seems as though the movie will also showcase some fresh faces, with Sebastian Stan set to play Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent in "The Batman Part II" alongside fellow new-addition Scarlett Johansson as his wife, Gilda Dent. Meanwhile, "The Batman Part II" recruited a key figure from the best sci-fi series of 2025 when Luke Hull of "Andor" boarded the project. Charles Dance has similarly joined the cast, with Jeffrey Wright further returning as James Gordon and Andy Serkis coming back to play Alfred Pennyworth again.
All in all, it's been a while since we've seen Batman do battle in snow-covered environs on the big screen — though the climax of Christopher Nolan's 2012 effort "The Dark Knight Returns," did play out in a wintry Gotham. But it looks as though "The Batman Part II" could embrace its winter setting as much as "Returns" did almost 35 years ago. The Dark Knight and winter are a perfect pairing so it will be a real treat to see how Reeves makes the most of it when "The Batman Part II" finally arrives on October 1, 2027.