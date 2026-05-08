The Batman 2's Setting Confirmed In First Official Behind-The-Scenes Photos

It's been four years since "The Batman" hit theaters, but with filming for Matt Reeves' sequel soon to get underway, the wheels are finally turning — literally. The director took to X (formerly Twitter) to post our first official glimpse of the movie, revealing two photos depicting the Batmobile driving through snow with the caption "#SnowTires." The images appear to be from a camera test and confirm "The Batman Part II" will be at least partially set during winter.

Up until now, details about the follow-up have been scarce, to the point that even star Robert Pattinson couldn't read the "Batman Part II" script without an extreme security measure. But it's long been suspected that the sequel will take place in the depths of winter, and this latest update appears to confirm that — though specific details beyond what's shown in the images remain murky. One shot posted by Reeves reveals the Batmobile's tires as it drives through snow, seemingly pursued by a police cruiser. Meanwhile, the second shot focuses on more of Batman's ride, once again immersed in a flurry as it drives through Gotham.

Previously, Reeves spoke to Collider about "The Penguin," the TV spin-off show that took place after the events of the first "Batman" movie. "The story plays out over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year," he explained. "We don't play Christmas or New Years, but we're getting there." With "The Batman Part II" being set after the events of the HBO series, it seemed likely the story would unfold in the dead of winter and perhaps even during the festive season. These latest shots provide the strongest evidence yet that this will, in fact, be the case.