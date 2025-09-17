Robert Pattinson Couldn't Read The Batman 2 Script Without One Extreme Security Measure

Matt Reeves elaborated on his high-security script delivery in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that it was his assistant that found the code-protected pouch, which initially proved a little too secure for Robert Pattinson. "[The assistant] goes and seeks out a very, very high security pouch that has a code on it that then we have to send separately," the director explained. "And then [Rob] was like, 'I can't open it.' I said, 'I know, here's the code.' He opened it, and then we had a FaceTime after he read. It was very exciting."

There are many things fans will likely want to see from "The Batman Part II," but as of now, it remains unclear exactly what the film's story actually is and who the villains will be. Reeves didn't provide too much of an insight on those subjects during his conversations with Variety or THR. He did, however, confirm that the detective element which was so integral to "The Batman" will remain a key part of the sequel. "The idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it's a mystery," Reeves continued. "It would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out."

Back in June 2025, DC Studios co-head James Gunn spoke to Entertainment Weekly and defended Reeves and Tomlin for taking so long with the script, saying "People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does." At the time, Gunn said the final screenplay was due to be delivered that very month, but it took a couple more months for it to actually materialize. Now that it has, there's the typical two-year wait for production, which means the movie should make its October 2027 release date.

Considering how long we've had to wait for Reeves and Tomlin to finish their screenplay, and how high the anticipation has become during that time, it makes sense to take every precaution necessary to protect the story — especially in an age where leaks are the norm. During filming of "The Batman," the UK paparazzi were relentless in their pursuit of photos from the set, and that will be no different with the long-awaited sequel.