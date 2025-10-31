The Batman 2 Has Recruited A Key Figure From The Best 2025 Sci-Fi Series

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were given the keys to Warner Bros' DC Comics toybox, there was generally a large sigh of relief from reasonable human beings that the studio was finally moving on from the catastrophe of the Snyderverse (aka the DC Extended Universe). Gunn's three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies amply demonstrated that he not only understood the superhero genre but also had a kind heart. Happily, he fulfilled this promise with this year's "Superman," a much-needed corrective to 20 years of DC dourness that started with Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins."

The only worry amongst sane fans was that the existence of the DCU might muddy the future of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" series. With a $772 million worldwide gross, there was no chance WB would pass on a sequel, but there was concern that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight would get shoehorned into a tonally different realm where Reeves' somber aesthetic would be muted.

These fears were vanquished when the perfectionist Reeves revealed that, three years after the release of "The Batman," he'd finished his screenplay for "The Batman: Part II." The only downside at this point is that the movie won't hit theaters until October 1, 2027. Otherwise, it's all good. All the principal performers are returning, and genius-level cinematographer Greig Fraser will be back behind the camera. And now, via The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, we've received news that production designer Luke Hull, who won Primetime Emmys for his work on "Andor" and "Chernobyl," will be joining the creative team. This is a huge get because there wasn't a better-looking show on television last year than "Andor."