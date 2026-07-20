How To Watch Masters Of The Universe At Home
This week, you can visit Eternia from the comfort of your own home when "Masters of the Universe" comes exclusively to Prime Video on Wednesday, July 22. The recent reboot of the classic '80s toy-based franchise stars Nicholas Galitzine as its scantily-clad hero, He-Man, alongside Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan (aka Man-At-Arms), and Jared Leto as the wicked Skeletor.
"Masters of the Universe" might have flopped at the box office, but that was mainly due to stiff competition from a crowded summer slate. The movie was directed by Travis Knight, who also helmed one of the most well-liked recent "Transformers" films, "Bumblebee" — another box office underdog. Many critics praised "Masters of the Universe" for its mix of fun, humor, and willingness to lean into the silliness of the source material (including its character names), and it has a "Fresh" rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. If (like a lot of people) you missed this one in theaters, this is your chance to give it a shot without spending any extra cash — assuming you're already a Prime Video subscriber.
It's interesting that Amazon has chosen to skip the usual Premium VOD window for theatrical movies, where streaming comes with a steep rental or purchase price, and instead add "Masters of the Universe" directly to the Prime Video library. But in a competitive streaming market, having some big-budget exclusives certainly can't hurt.
Masters of the Universe might find a new audience on Prime Video
Nicholas Galitzine has a built-in fanbase on Prime Video as one of the two stars of regal romance "Red, White & Royal Blue," which has a sequel on the way. Fans of that movie who weren't necessarily enthused enough about "Masters of the Universe" to see it in theaters may well be drawn to it on streaming, even if only to see Galitzine's impressive array of muscles. The star worked out near-constantly to achieve the classic He-Man look — so much so that his costume had to be adapted to grow with him.
Fans of old-school makeup and effects may also find a lot to love about the movie, which mostly eschewed CGI in favor of practical prosthetics and make-up to create evil minion characters like Goat Man, Pigboy, Spikor, and Mossman. The results were so impressive that some cinephiles on Reddit are speculating that "Masters of the Universe" could be in contention for Best Make-Up & Hairstyling at the Oscars. It wouldn't be without precedent; the otherwise-panned "Suicide Squad" won the same award at the 2017 Academy Awards.
Whether you're interested in bulging muscles, furry otherworldly creatures, or both, you can check out "Masters of the Universe" on Prime Video starting Wednesday, July 22, 2026.