How To Watch Masters Of The Universe At Home

This week, you can visit Eternia from the comfort of your own home when "Masters of the Universe" comes exclusively to Prime Video on Wednesday, July 22. The recent reboot of the classic '80s toy-based franchise stars Nicholas Galitzine as its scantily-clad hero, He-Man, alongside Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan (aka Man-At-Arms), and Jared Leto as the wicked Skeletor.

"Masters of the Universe" might have flopped at the box office, but that was mainly due to stiff competition from a crowded summer slate. The movie was directed by Travis Knight, who also helmed one of the most well-liked recent "Transformers" films, "Bumblebee" — another box office underdog. Many critics praised "Masters of the Universe" for its mix of fun, humor, and willingness to lean into the silliness of the source material (including its character names), and it has a "Fresh" rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. If (like a lot of people) you missed this one in theaters, this is your chance to give it a shot without spending any extra cash — assuming you're already a Prime Video subscriber.

It's interesting that Amazon has chosen to skip the usual Premium VOD window for theatrical movies, where streaming comes with a steep rental or purchase price, and instead add "Masters of the Universe" directly to the Prime Video library. But in a competitive streaming market, having some big-budget exclusives certainly can't hurt.