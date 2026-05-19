One Masters Of The Universe Character Transformation Took 8 Hours Of Makeup [Set Visit]

While you can't build all of Eternia on a sound stage, "Masters of the Universe" director Travis Knight was determined to create as much of He-Man's world as possible with practical builds. Special effects makeup artist Barrie Gower (who created Vecna's makeup for "Stranger Things" and the fungal zombies in "The Last of Us") rose to the challenge, using prosthetics to transform a collection of actors into Skeletor's Evil Warriors.

"Masters of the Universe" obviously has some CGI characters (like Prince Adam's feline friend Cringer), but for the characters with practical makeup, the goal was to create their whole look in-camera, without the need for digital enhancements. During /Film's visit to the "Masters of the Universe" set last year, producer Jason Blumenthal explained that creating the practical makeup and costumes involved a lot of trial and error because "once you build all this, the actor's got to put it on and ... they've got to actually be able to perform in it."

One of the most time-consuming processes — possibly because of the sheer amount of ground the makeup team had to cover — was Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson's transformation into Goat Man. Björnsson, a professional strongman known for playing Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in "Game of Thrones," is 6'8" and clocked in at over 450lbs during the 2025 World Deadlift Championships (where he also beat his own incumbent world record). Playing Goat Man in "Masters of the Universe," though, required a different kind of endurance.

"Goat Man, from the minute he got into the costume chair to the second he got on set, takes eight hours," Blumenthal revealed. "We can only shoot for 10, so think about how much time he's doing that to just go out ... I mean, it's a crazy commitment."