Dune's Awesome Ornithopters Created 'A Huge Problem' For Masters Of The Universe [Set Visit]

Whether you're part of the generation that grew up watching Filmation's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon on TV or the generation that mainly associates it with a certain viral meme, there's no denying that it left its mark on pop culture. The trailers for Travis Knight's "Masters of the Universe" have drawn comparisons to recent Marvel offerings like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," but those movies themselves have strains of "MOTU" DNA.

One name that might not immediately come to mind when you think of movies inspired by "Masters of the Universe" is Denis Villeneuve's "Dune." Sure, they both feature a very special boy with a royal heritage and superpowers, but "Dune" is a lot more serious in tone and, well, beige in color. Nonetheless, die-hard fans of "Masters of the Universe" might have clocked that one aircraft in "Dune" — the awesome, insect-like ornithopters — looked a little familiar.

"Masters of the Universe" production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas certainly did. Speaking to /Film during a visit to the film's set last year, Dyas pointed out that the ornithopters in Frank Herbert's original novel were designed after birds (hence "orni-" in the name) rather than insects, but in the 2021 "Dune" movie, they resembled dragonflies with fluttering wings. "I secretly believe, and I've yet to find this out, that whoever designed it maybe was a fan of 'Masters of the Universe,'" Dyas ventured.

The theory is pretty convincing. The ornithopters do bear a striking resemblance to the Fright Fighter, an aircraft used by the evil Skeletor and his minions. But since the Fright Fighter has faded into the mists of time and the "Dune" ornithopters are still relatively fresh in our memories, the resemblance created a "huge problem" for 2026's "Masters of the Universe."