He-Man's Costume Got One Major Change For Masters Of The Universe [Set Visit]

Director Travis Knight's new big-screen on "Masters of the Universe" differs from the 1987 movie in many respects, but they have at least one thing in common: they both ditched He-Man's furry underwear.

Speaking to /Film on the set of "Masters of the Universe," costume designer Richard Sale explained that while the "major goal was to try and be true to the original," the move to live action demanded some embellishment. The original costume designs couldn't be too complicated without becoming a nightmare for the comic book artists, the animators of the Filmation cartoon series, and the toy-makers at Mattel, so they were kept simple with flat colors. For this movie, Sale wanted to stay true to the core designs while also giving them "a history and a depth and a richness and a hive of detail."

The furry pants, though? It's pretty difficult to bring those to life without creating the impression that He-Man is wearing a merkin. "The fur on the whole was nixed quite early on," Sale divulged. "Yeah, the furry pants would have been just too difficult."

Dolph Lundgren's He-Man sported a tiny pair of leather panties that actually offered less coverage than the furry underwear would have, but "Masters of the Universe" star Nicholas Galitzine is afforded a bit more modesty with a gladiator-esque skirt. Those leather strips (the technical term is pteruges) have the added bonus of giving He-Man some practical lower-body protection in battle. Power of Grayskull or not, you don't want to go into battle with your femoral artery exposed.