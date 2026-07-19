The Odyssey Features The Scariest Scene Christopher Nolan Has Ever Directed

Don't ask any strange women for stew if you haven't seen "The Odyssey." Major spoilers ahead!

I've gone on record plenty of times to say that I'm not particularly great when it comes to horror movies — but I'm trying to be less of a baby about anything creepy or even potentially scary. I said as much in a recent piece where my editors politely asked me to watch the original "Evil Dead" film for the first time, and I'm proud to say I survived the experience. When I sat down to watch a screening of "The Odyssey," Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's take on the ancient Greek poem attributed to Homer, I did not expect to experience a horror movie.

Reader, that's exactly what I got!

If you've seen the movie, you know I'm talking about the scene that introduces the apparent zookeeper and witch Circe (Samantha Morton), but allow me to provide some much-needed context. In Nolan's star-studded adaptation of "The Odyssey," Matt Damon leads the narrative as Odysseus, the long-lost king of Ithaca, husband to Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and father to the nearly grown Telemachus (Tom Holland), who's only "long-lost" in the first place because he decides to take the long way home after winning the Trojan War for the Greeks. Leading his men through dangers that include massive man-eating cannibals and a very hungry Cyclops, Odysseus has royally ticked off his whole crew by the time they get to a beach with a lone hut atop the cliffside. So what do they find in there? A horror movie — and a pretty good one, at that.