The Odyssey Reactions Name One Actor As The Best Part Of The Christopher Nolan Movie

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" (read /Film's review) boasts an absolutely stacked cast of A-listers, which means there's potential for any one of them to steal the movie. But according to many early reactions, the real star is actually British actor Himesh Patel, who plays Eurylochus, brother-in-law and second in command to Matt Damon's King Odysseus.

The film follows Damon's war hero as he and his men travel home to Ithaca following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of mythical beasts on the way. Odysseus has been gone for a decade and is presumed dead by most back in Ithaca. Meanwhile, several suitors have competed for the heart of Odysseus' wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), a sordid affair observed with contempt by Odysseus' son, Telemachus, (Tom Holland). Alongside Hathaway, Holland, and Damon, the film also features Zendaya as the goddess Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Charlize Theron as the nymph Calypso, Benny Safdie as the Greek king Agamemnon, and Jon Bernthal as King Menelaus. But not only do some viewers feel the spotlight belongs to Patel, many are surprised by how much screen time the actor has.

Patel, who previously played an arms dealer in Nolan's "Tenet," has seemingly delighted audiences with his portrayal of Odysseus' right hand man. X/Twitter user Kenxie xcx wrote that she was "a little taken aback" by how much screen time Patel had compared to how much press he's been involved with. "Not only is Himesh in much more of the film than some of the bigger names," she wrote. "But he's pretty incredible in the film (duh) but he's very integral to Nolan's adaptation." And she's far from the only person who feels that way.