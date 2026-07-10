It's 2026 And I Just Watched 1981's Evil Dead For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

I am notoriously bad with horror movies. From "The Ring" to "Skinamarink," I'm addicted to reading the Wikipedia entries detailing the plot specifics of famous horror flicks, but whether or not I like watching them is a different story. Over the years, though, I've come a long way. Jordan Peele is one of my favorite directors. I saw "Weapons" in theaters twice. I even watched "Obsession" the other day (at home and in broad daylight, but still). I've still got plenty of gaps on my horror dance card, though, and one of them is "The Evil Dead."

Before watching Sam Raimi's 1981 cult classic "The Evil Dead," I had never seen anything in the "Evil Dead" franchise. To be fair, I think that I probably would have been able to follow any one of the sequels; I wouldn't call this movie particularly heavy or complex when it comes to the plot. Still, when one of my editors asked if I'd seen "The Evil Dead" and I said no, we decided I'd watch this NC-17 movie right away as "Evil Dead Burn" heads to theaters.

Just under 90 minutes, "The Evil Dead" is a tight, innovative, over-the-top, sometimes silly, and genuinely fun horror movie that was obviously made on a shoestring budget — and, less obviously, was a famously difficult filming process for its lead performers. So, what are the basics here? Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), his friend Scott (Richard DeManincor credited as Hal Delrich), Scott's girlfriend Shelly (Theresa Tilly credited as Sarah York), Ash's sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), and Ash's girlfriend Linda (Betsy Baker) all head to a cabin for a vacation. While there, they accidentally discover a Sumerian version of the Book of the Dead ... which is when things take a turn.