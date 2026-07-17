Brenda Fricker, Oscar-Winning Actress From My Left Foot And Home Alone 2, Dead At 81

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Brenda Fricker, an Oscar-winning actor and beloved cast member from the "Home Alone" franchise, has sadly passed away at the age of 81. TMZ was the first to report the news, which was subsequently confirmed by her agent, Phil Belfield, who revealed that Fricker died Thursday night, July 16, 2026, in her home city of Dublin, Ireland after "a period of ill health." In a statement, he spoke lovingly about the late star and her influence on moviegoers worldwide:

"We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

Born in Dublin February 17, 1945, Fricker's first on-screen performance came at the age of 19 in an uncredited role in the 1964 film "Of Human Bondage." From there, she would go on to appear in nearly 100 movies and television shows over the next several decades. Her biggest achievement would come in 1990, when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her starring role in "My Left Foot," which also earned her a Golden Globe nomination and multiple critics' group awards.

But many viewers will know her best for her scene-stealing role as the so-called Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." (Earlier this year, fellow "Home Alone" legend Catherine O'Hara likewise passed away.) She also had a memorable turn in 1994's baseball film "Angels in the Outfield," as the wise and heartwarming mother figure to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's young character. Fricker acted right up until recently, with her final credit coming in the 2024 Irish film "The Swallow."