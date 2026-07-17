Brenda Fricker, Oscar-Winning Actress From My Left Foot And Home Alone 2, Dead At 81
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Brenda Fricker, an Oscar-winning actor and beloved cast member from the "Home Alone" franchise, has sadly passed away at the age of 81. TMZ was the first to report the news, which was subsequently confirmed by her agent, Phil Belfield, who revealed that Fricker died Thursday night, July 16, 2026, in her home city of Dublin, Ireland after "a period of ill health." In a statement, he spoke lovingly about the late star and her influence on moviegoers worldwide:
"We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."
Born in Dublin February 17, 1945, Fricker's first on-screen performance came at the age of 19 in an uncredited role in the 1964 film "Of Human Bondage." From there, she would go on to appear in nearly 100 movies and television shows over the next several decades. Her biggest achievement would come in 1990, when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her starring role in "My Left Foot," which also earned her a Golden Globe nomination and multiple critics' group awards.
But many viewers will know her best for her scene-stealing role as the so-called Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." (Earlier this year, fellow "Home Alone" legend Catherine O'Hara likewise passed away.) She also had a memorable turn in 1994's baseball film "Angels in the Outfield," as the wise and heartwarming mother figure to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's young character. Fricker acted right up until recently, with her final credit coming in the 2024 Irish film "The Swallow."
Brenda Fricker will be remembered as one of the greatest Irish film stars of all time
The loss of Brenda Fricker will be keenly felt among film fans everywhere, but perhaps nowhere more intensely than in her home country of Ireland. A local legend with over six decades of experience, Fricker's earliest credits show her expanding to the film and television UK scene throughout the 1970s and '80s. Her biggest break, of course, came in 1989's "My Left Foot." Directed by Jim Sheridan and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Ray McAnally, and Fiona Shaw, the biographical story about an Irish man born with cerebral palsy and with control over nothing but his left foot gained a sterling 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, was praised by Roger Ebert himself, and earned several Academy Awards nominations and two wins — one for Day-Lewis as Best Actor and one for Fricker as Best Supporting Actress.
Fricker's arrival to Hollywood came quickly afterwards, leading to higher-profile roles in movies like "Home Alone 2," "Angels in the Outfield," and "A Time to Kill," a legal drama that also starred Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson in a would-be Oscar-worthy turn, Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer (making her big-screen debut), and both Donald Sutherland and his son (and future "24" star) Kiefer. But her later years would see her return to relatively smaller roles closer to home in the UK. Earlier in 2026, Fricker was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin award in recognition of her career, with the city's Lord Mayor Ray McAdam celebrating her as "one of Dublin's most distinguished cultural figures."
Fricker released a memoir of her life titled "She Died Young: A Life in Fragments" last year and leaves behind lasting memories among multiple generations of fans.