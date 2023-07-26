Samuel L. Jackson Sounds Off On A Time To Kill Cutting An Oscar-Worthy Scene

For a time in the 1990s, a film adaptation of a John Grisham novel was guaranteed to turn a tidy profit at the box office, if not mushroom into a full-on blockbuster. "The Firm," "The Pelican Brief" and "The Client" all made loads of money off of a built-in audience that just had to see how the lawyer-turned-bestselling author's latest book was brought to life by Hollywood's biggest stars. Tom Cruise, Gene Hackman, Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts, Tommy Lee Jones, and Susan Sarandon, among many others, were enlisted to turn these page-turners into big-screen spectacles. They were never better than over-produced B movies, but you didn't care because the material was never more than risible. Grisham wrote disposable legal thrillers that moved fast enough to get you past their myriad implausibilities, and there was nothing wrong with this.

"A Time to Kill" was a different animal. Based on Grisham's debut novel, it's basically "To Kill a Mockingbird" crossed with "Death Wish." Samuel L. Jackson stars as Carl Lee Hailey, a Mississippi father whose 10-year-old daughter is raped, beaten, and nearly hanged to death by two white men. When he realizes these men will likely go free, Hailey takes an automatic rifle to the courthouse and publicly executes the assailants in full view of multiple witnesses.

Because this is Mississippi, Hailey is doomed. The politically ambitious DA (Kevin Spacey) has been gift-wrapped an open-and-shut conviction that will make him a hero to the majority of white Southerners. Only a young, conscience-stricken defense attorney (Matthew McConaughey) can spare Hailey the electric chair. A courtroom drama is in the offing, but who is the hero of the piece: the white guy who's got to convince his people they'd do likewise if the victim were white, or the wrathful Black father who refused to let rigged justice run its course?

Director Joel Schumacher made his decision, and it might've cost Jackson an Oscar.