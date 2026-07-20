House Of The Dragon Season 3 Subtly Set Up Its Aegon The Conqueror Spin-Off

The night is dark and full of spoilers. Warning: This article discusses major plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 5.

The "Game of Thrones" franchise knows a thing or two about leaving just enough room to set up future stories ... whether intentionally or not. The original HBO series made enough allusions and references (and occasional spoilers) regarding the bloody civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons to make "House of the Dragon" feel like an obvious successor. Both politically-minded shows created ample space for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to arrive on the scene and fully explore a story told from the perspective of the smallfolk.

But, in an odd quirk of timing, we're now watching one of these ongoing shows with the knowledge that another specific concept is reportedly in development — namely, that Aegon's Conquest spin-off that's either going to be a movie or another show. This gives "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal and his writers a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for what may or may not be on the horizon. Sure, one might argue it's already difficult enough to focus on doing justice to George R.R. Martin's source material, "Fire & Blood," let alone set up another project entirely. But the latest episode of Season 3 may have just found a clever way to have its cake and eat it, too.

Did you catch the significance of that exchange between Ormund Hightower (James Norton) and his young protégé Daeron Targaryen (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth)? While expounding on the histories of Westeros, Ormund mentions Meria Martell as a Targaryen foe worthy of admiration. She happened to live during the time of Aegon's Conquest — and would undoubtedly appear in any adaptation of such, too.