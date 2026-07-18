Clint Eastwood's Adaptation Of An Award-Wining Book Was A Total Box Office Flop

In the latter half of the 1990s, Clint Eastwood was in a post-"The Bridges of Madison County" slump. 1995 saw Eastwood produce the oil drama "The Stars Fell on Henrietta," which might be great for "Landman" fans, but debuted to a muted response from critics. After that, he wasn't able to secure a hit until 2000's "Space Cowboys," and even that caused him and the cast considerable pain. Otherwise, his late-'90s nadir involved Eastwood adapting John Berendt's award-winning 1994 book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil." The resulting 1997 crime drama of the same name didn't help the actor/director break out of his slump. In fact, it extended it.

Berendt's book tells the real-life story of Jim Williams, an antiques dealer from Savannah, Georgia, who was accused and tried for the murder of 21-year-old Danny Hansford, with whom he'd had a sexual relationship. Williams was arrested for the killing in 1981 and faced four separate trials before finally being acquitted in 1989, one year before his death. Aside from recounting Williams' experience, Berendt's retelling of the story was populated by eccentric characters that brought Savannah to vivid life in all its Southern Gothic glory. The book broke records when it spent 216 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list, before becoming a finalist for the general non-fiction Pulitzer Prize.

All in all, then, a pretty good showing for "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil." That is, until Eastwood came along and turned it into a film that didn't even recoup its budget, debuted to mixed reviews at best, and was pretty much repudiated by the original author.