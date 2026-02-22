Clint Eastwood Produced An Oil Drama That's Perfect For Landman Fans

"Landman" will likely last for a long time given its popularity. For now, though fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the series. Luckily, there are plenty of oil dramas just waiting to fill the void and "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" is one, Clint Eastwood-produced example. Unlike the Paramount+ series, this 1995 movie isn't set in the modern day. But it contains all the drama you could want as well as a charismatic lead performance from the great Robert Duvall.

"Landman" has become a mega-hit for Paramount+ (much to the shock of star Billy Bob Thornton). It comes courtesy of the man who seemingly never misses, Taylor Sheridan, whose writing seems to be irresistible to large swathes of the population. Another big part of the show's appeal is, of course, Thornton himself, who as oil man Tommy Norris is as charmingly charismatic and cocky as he's ever been. But the oil aspect of this oil drama also contributes to the allure. Turns out the ongoing scramble over black gold makes for some highly compelling drama, which is why "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" might well satiate fans of Sheridan's latest small screen hit.

The film follows a beleaguered oil prospector who becomes convinced a farmer's land is home to a vast subterranean sea of oil. His attempts to extract it lead him to some extreme places, but his unwavering faith that he'll soon strike it rich carries him through. It's not quite the melodrama of "Landman," but "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" has plenty to keep fans of the Paramount+ series engaged. Like that show, the film is set in Texas and was overseen by a man who represented the very essence of the American West: Clint Eastwood.