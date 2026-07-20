House Of The Dragon Season 3's Lannister Twist Goes Completely Off-Book

What is dead may never die, and neither do spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 5.

There are only two unassailable truths in the "Game of Thrones" universe: Your favorite character is almost guaranteed to die sooner or later, and, even then, they stand a good chance of coming back from the dead anyway. Both the original HBO series and "House of the Dragon" have used this trick to their advantage, though perhaps less so in the prequel. "Game of Thrones" alone pulled off the famous Jon Snow resurrection, the many death-defying lives of Thoros of Myr and Beric Dondarrion, and even faked us all out with the reveal that Sandor "The Hound" Clegane was still alive. "House of the Dragon" has taken a comparatively more measured approach to defying the great beyond, but that finally changes in Episode 5.

This one's for all the Tyland Lannister fans out there. The former Master of Coin (played by Jefferson Hall, who also portrayed the character's twin brother Jason) had served under King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) throughout the early portions of the Dance of the Dragons, until he was sent away across the Narrow Sea to win the Triarchy to the side of Team Green. The (mostly) impressive Battle of the Gullet that followed appeared to claim his life, as our favorite pirate captain Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) abruptly tossed him overboard for being annoying (among other reasons). If that was shocking to casual viewers, it certainly was for book readers, considering he has a larger role to play in "Fire & Blood."

Well, Tyland is back and as alive as ever ... but his reunion with Aegon and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) remains completely off-book.