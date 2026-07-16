How World War Z Author Max Brooks Feels About The Brad Pitt Movie

I'm not breaking any new ground here when I say that authors tend to have a bit of a tricky relationship with adaptations of their work. J.R.R. Tolkien famously had issues with the earliest BBC radio version of "The Lord of the Rings," while his son Christopher shared similar feelings regarding Peter Jackson's classic movie trilogy adaptation. Likewise, the war of words between Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick over the latter's "The Shining" film adaptation is the stuff of legend. But where those projects more or less hewed closely to the outline of their respective source material, the big screen version of the globe-trotting zombie novel "World War Z" is another thing entirely.

You remember the 2013 Brad Pitt-starring blockbuster, right? Directed by Marc Forster (until third-act problems required Damon Lindelof and Drew Goddard to step in with some major revisions, that is), "World War Z" takes the barest bones of Max Brooks's original book and does its own thing entirely. Those who've read the novel know that this exceptional story takes on a more episodic tone, laying out an oral history of the fictional apocalypse told through the perspectives of several different individuals recounting events well after the fact. The movie ... doesn't do this at all. Generously described as a "loose adaptation," this action film is much more of a straightforward, boots-on-the-ground thriller that, well, any fan would tell you pretty much strips much of the nuance and novelty out of the entire premise.

I'll give you exactly one guess as to how Brooks felt about the movie. To his credit, though, the author took a refreshingly candid and self-deprecating approach when he addressed this to a room full of fans at 2013's San Diego Comic-Con. His full response is both amusing and as honest as it gets.