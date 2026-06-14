J.R.R. Tolkien Didn't Mince Words About The First Ever Lord Of The Rings Adaptation

"The Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien was a well-known critic of his own creation. The man struggled to finish writing things on his own (many of his books were published by his son after his death). And the author was intensely critical of some of the, frankly, bizarre Tolkien adaptations attempted in his lifetime. In 1957, Tolkien famously tore a script by Morton Grady Zimmerman to shreds, criticizing the project's rampant carelessness, general degradation, and excessive use of eagles.

Even though this was just two years after he finished writing "The Lord of the Rings," it wasn't Tolkien's first time critiquing an adaptation. In 1955, the year "The Return of the King" was published, he had also worked with the BBC to help create a radio adaptation of his new trilogy.

Before we get into the critical weeds, let's start with the good stuff. Overall, Tolkien's feedback was less severe than with the movie script two years later. In fact, he initially had quite a few positive things to say about the broadcast, which was split into two "seasons." For instance, he had praise for the way they handled The Council of Elrond (a dialogue-heavy sequence perfect for radio). He also thought the elves were "managed excellently."

But there was also plenty of feedback. He thought Bilbo sounded boring and didn't like it when they mislabeled Tom Bombadil's wife, Goldberry, as his daughter. The general tone really was positive, though, and both Tolkien and his son, Christopher, worked with the show's producer, Terence Tiller, who took the job very seriously. They broke down key scenes and made sure things like accents and name pronunciations were correct. It wasn't until the second act of the two-part series that things started to break down.