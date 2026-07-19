5 Forgotten Historical Adventure Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Cecil B. DeMille was once famously quoted as saying, "Give me any two pages of the Bible, and I'll give you a picture." The Bible, after all, is one of the most dramatic pieces of literature in human history, and DeMille felt that the drama hidden in any two pages of it — the war, the romance, the sacrifice, the nobility — had the makings of the best possible cinematic fodder, at least as outsize Hollywood productions were concerned. DeMille made about 70 movies, and only five of them (including classics like "The Ten Commandments" and "The King of Kings") were direct Bible stories. He also made one of the worst Best Picture winners of all time, so consider that.

Indeed, one might wonder why filmmakers bother to invent fictional stories at all, given that real-world history is as cinematically satisfying as anything anyone would invent. History may be just one damn thing after another, but those damn things are damn exciting. One can delve into the complexities of language and culture, craft and intelligence, but also history's love affairs, betrayals, murders, violence, war, horror, heroism, mad kings, selfish oligarchs, lovers, liars, and clowns. We can read about the rises and falls of empires, the tyrants and queens who have since turned to dust. Historical epics provide drama but also allow modern filmmakers to relitigate history. Sometimes the heroes of our stories were, by changing moral standards, the ultimate villains.

In that spirit, let's look at some of the better, and perhaps not widely known, feature films that looked to ancient history for their dramatic cues. Some are based on actual historical or mythological figures, while others invent their own mythic heroes and insert them into real historical periods. All are definitely exciting and worth a gander.