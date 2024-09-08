What Happened To The Cast Of The Rocky Horror Picture Show?

Similar to Susan Sarandon's Janet, Brad Majors, played by Barry Bostwick, doesn't exactly drive a lot of action in "Rocky Horror," and that's fine. He's there — again, like Janet — to serve as the audience's guide to all of the weirdness going on in the castle, and he gets a few shirtless moments of his own (lest Rocky be the only one who gets objectified during the movie). So what has Bostwick been up to since his time as Brad?

It's safe to say that Bostwick hasn't had enormous success on the big screen — his resumé features titles like "Weekend at Bernie's II" and "Hannah Montana: The Movie" — but "Spin City" fans certainly remember Bostwick as Mayor Randall Winston. Bostwick was a series regular on the hit comedy for its entire six-season run, and he's also played recurring roles on primetime dramas like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Scandal" as well as comedies like "Cougar Town." (He also showed up in a "Glee" episode where the cast put on their own production of "Rocky Horror.") Bostwick has also been pretty prolific onstage; in 1977, he won a Tony Award for his performance in "The Robber Bridegroom."

Still, Bostwick still views "Rocky Horror" as a big part of his career — and the cultural canon. As he once told fellow performer Michael Urie on Logo's show "Cocktails and Classics" (per IndieWire), he thinks the movie can be part of anyone's personal journey: "Every kid who is discovering who they are, what they want to do, what they want to be, whether its what they want to be sexually, what they want to be socially will go, and this will be their rite of passage." If you're itching for more like "Rocky Horror," you can catch Bostwick in Darren Lynn Bousman's horror musical, "Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival."