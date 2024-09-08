What Happened To The Cast Of The Rocky Horror Picture Show?
Since it first hit theaters in 1975, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has been a spooky season mainstay and a staple for late-night moviegoers. Based on the stage musical of the same name — which came out two years prior — the cult classic introduces a young couple, Janet Weiss and Brad Majors (Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick), whose car breaks down near a mysterious mansion; when they call on the house to ask for help, they're met by a fascinating cast of characters, to say the absolute least.
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is referred to as a "cult classic" for a reason; as Roger Ebert once put it, "it was ignored by pretty much everyone" when it originally came out. These days, pretty much every major city offers midnight viewings of the movie, inviting audiences to dress up, throw things at the screen, and participate while the movie screens. So what happened to the cast of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show?" What have they been doing since they worked on this weird little independent musical back in the 1970s?
Tim Curry (Dr. Frank-N-Furter)
There are a lot of reasons to love "Rocky Horror," but chief among them is Tim Curry's iconic performance as the creepy castle's resident diva Dr. Frank-N-Furter. After Brad and Janet are serenaded by Dr. Frank-N-Furter's crew (more on them shortly), the couple is formally introduced to the good doctor and mad scientist, who describes himself as a "sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania" before showing them some of his ... creations. One of those, a conventionally handsome "man" named Rocky (Peter Hinwood, who has since retired from acting), causes chaos as Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his good-looking project seduce Brad and Janet in turn — and to say the whole situation escalates from there is putting it lightly.
Curry is certainly no stranger to cult classics — one of his other most popular performances is as Wadsworth the butler in the flop-turned-favorite "Clue" in 1985 — but you might not know he also originated the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in London when the show first premiered onstage in 1973. You've also seen him in beloved flicks like "Muppet Treasure Island," originating Pennywise the Clown in "Stephen King's It" miniseries, and other movie musicals like "Annie," but "Rocky Horror" remains one of his most popular projects. Curry initially retired from acting on-screen after suffering from a stroke in 2012 but still lends his voice to animated projects and is due to appear back on screen in the film "Stream."
Susan Sarandon (Janet Weiss)
As one-half of the audience proxy represented by a confused young couple who happen across Dr. Frank-N-Furter's castle on a dark and stormy night, Susan Sarandon doesn't have a whole lot to do as Janet at first besides look coquettish and shocked. Yes, her character gets to get frisky with both Rocky and Dr. Frank-N-Furter and even ends up in a sort of love triangle with the two (or, I guess, a love square if you include her original fiancé Brad, which few do).
Does Sarandon even really need an introduction? "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was one of the earliest performances on her resumé, and five years later, she earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as Sally Matthews in Louis Malle's crime film "Atlantic City" (she later took home a statuette for her turn as a nun in "Dead Man Walking" in 1995). Sarandon's other huge roles include "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, "The Client," "The Witches of Eastwick," "Igby Goes Down," "Enchanted," and "Stepmom," just to name a select few; on the small screen, you can see her in projects like "Ray Donovan" and "Feud: Bette and Joan" (as well as a quick turn in The Lonely Island's digital short "Motherlover" in 2009). She also still occasionally shows up to "Rocky Horror" screenings, so keep an eye out if you head to one.
Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors)
Similar to Susan Sarandon's Janet, Brad Majors, played by Barry Bostwick, doesn't exactly drive a lot of action in "Rocky Horror," and that's fine. He's there — again, like Janet — to serve as the audience's guide to all of the weirdness going on in the castle, and he gets a few shirtless moments of his own (lest Rocky be the only one who gets objectified during the movie). So what has Bostwick been up to since his time as Brad?
It's safe to say that Bostwick hasn't had enormous success on the big screen — his resumé features titles like "Weekend at Bernie's II" and "Hannah Montana: The Movie" — but "Spin City" fans certainly remember Bostwick as Mayor Randall Winston. Bostwick was a series regular on the hit comedy for its entire six-season run, and he's also played recurring roles on primetime dramas like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Scandal" as well as comedies like "Cougar Town." (He also showed up in a "Glee" episode where the cast put on their own production of "Rocky Horror.") Bostwick has also been pretty prolific onstage; in 1977, he won a Tony Award for his performance in "The Robber Bridegroom."
Still, Bostwick still views "Rocky Horror" as a big part of his career — and the cultural canon. As he once told fellow performer Michael Urie on Logo's show "Cocktails and Classics" (per IndieWire), he thinks the movie can be part of anyone's personal journey: "Every kid who is discovering who they are, what they want to do, what they want to be, whether its what they want to be sexually, what they want to be socially will go, and this will be their rite of passage." If you're itching for more like "Rocky Horror," you can catch Bostwick in Darren Lynn Bousman's horror musical, "Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival."
Richard O'Brien (Riff Raff)
Dr. Frank-N-Furter isn't alone in his castle; it's also home to a number of fascinating oddballs, including Riff Raff, played by British actor Richard O'Brien. A hunchback whose sister also resides in the doctor's lair, Riff Raff works as a butler and sort of assistant to Dr. Frank-N-Furter — he helps bring Rocky to life during that particular experiment — but towards the end of the movie, he reaches what one could call a "breaking point" as it pertains to his boss.
O'Brien doesn't just play Riff Raff in the film version of "Rocky Horror." He wrote the original London musical and co-wrote the movie with Jim Sharman, so it's pretty impressive that he also stepped in front of the camera to play Riff Raff. Aside from the show that largely defined his career, O'Brien has appeared in projects like "Spice World" and "Ever After," and he lends his voice to the "Phineas & Ferb" franchise as recurring character Lawrence Fletcher. O'Brien gained citizenship in New Zealand in 2011 — where a statue of Riff Raff stands in the town of Hamilton, where he lived for several years as a child.
Nell Campbell (Columbia)
As Riff Raff's sister Columbia, Nell Campbell — who also goes by her stage name Little Nell, which is how she's credited in "Rocky Horror" — is a tap-dancing fangirl (or a "groupie" of Dr. Frank-N-Furter), but she's a whole lot of fun on-screen. Whether she's kicking things off with "The Time Warp" or spying on a clandestine hookup as Janet croons "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," that iconic squeaky voice truly makes the character. So what has Campbell been up to since she cavorted around as Columbia?
She was one of a handful of cast members to return for the unofficial sequel, "Shock Treatment" in 1981, and in 1984, Campbell appeared in the acclaimed film "The Killing Fields," which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and Best Film at the BAFTAS (winning the latter), and she dabbled in TV work with appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and various projects with comedian Tracey Ullman. She also released a number of EPs from 1975 to 1980, but she's been most active on the stage, showing up in Broadway productions like "Nine" and her one-woman show, appropriately titled "All's Nell that Ends Nell," where she dishes dirt about the making of "Rocky Horror."
Patricia Quinn (Magenta)
Magenta, played by Patricia Quinn, is ostensibly the castle's maid, but we definitely don't see her do a whole lot of cleaning. Still, alongside Riff Raff and Columbia, she's part of "The Time Warp" and several other numbers, recognizable by her bright-red hair, dramatic white pancake makeup, and (apparently ornamental) maid getup. Quinn is delightful in the film, so how did she follow up her "Rocky Horror" role?
While she also returned for "Shock Treatment" (again directed by Jim Sharman, and co-written by Sharman and Richard O'Brien), Quinn, it should be said, has been largely dormant as an actor in recent years. Fortunately, she did appear in pretty big projects like "Monty Python's The Meaning of Life" in 1983 and Rob Zombie's "The Lords of Salem" in 2012. Her resumé is also stacked with single episodes of British TV shows like "Minder," "Fortunes of War," "Fox," and even "Doctor Who" (where she appeared alongside Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor).
Eddie (Meat Loaf)
Meat Loaf isn't in "Rocky Horror" for a long time, but he's there for a pretty good time (until he gets murdered with an axe by Dr. Frank-N-Furter). After waking from a frozen state in the doctor's lab, Eddie, a motorcyclist with a nasty head injury, sings "Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul" before getting killed, but his death ends up drawing his uncle to the castle based on a letter Eddie sent about having his brain tinkered with by aliens.
That's it for Meat Loaf in "Rocky Horror" — here's a refresher on the remainder of his career. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the powerhouse singer known for hits like "Bat out of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything For Love" also appeared in movies like "Fight Club" and "Spice World" as well as TV shows including "House" and "Monk" (as well as that aforementioned "Glee" episode, where he joined Bostwick for a cameo). He frequently appeared in independent horror films throughout his life, including the horror musical "Stage Fright." Tragically, Aday passed away on January 20, 2022.