Meat Loaf, Legendary Rock Singer And Rocky Horror Picture Show Star, Has Died At 74

Today we're sad to report that actor and musician Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. The news was confirmed in a post on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page, which said that he passed away "surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends."

Born Marvin Lee Aday, and legally changing his first name to Michael in 1984, Meat Loaf's staggering career spanned the worlds of both music and cinema. He sold over 100 million albums and appeared in 65 movies, as well as having credits in a number of TV shows over the years — among them, Syfy's "Ghost Wars" and "Pelts," an episode of "Masters of Horror" directed by Dario Argento. Meat Loaf's breakout acting role is still one of his best-known: ex-delivery boy and seductive sax player Eddie in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Meat Loaf's other notable acting roles include Bob, a former bodybuilder turned Tyler Durden devotee, in David Fincher's "Fight Club," and a cameo in "Wayne's World" as a bouncer called Tiny. He also showed off his dramatic chops in music videos, including the epic romance of his "Beauty and the Beast"/"Phantom of the Opera"-inspired video for "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." Meat Loaf won a Grammy for the song in 1994, and it also claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.