Anya Taylor-Joy's Apple TV Crime Miniseries Is A Must-Watch For Every Fan

Anya Taylor-Joy's best small-screen performance remains her portrayal of Beth Harmon in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," but she might have topped that period drama with her latest miniseries. Based on Marissa Stapley's 2021 novel, "Lucky" is an Apple TV crime-thriller miniseries starring Taylor-Joy as the titular con artist who's forced to go on the run after a heist goes wrong. From the very beginning, the show delivers high-octane action tempered by a typically grounded and naturalistic lead performance, which seems destined to become one of Anya Taylor-Joy's best.

It used to be that no one was watching Apple TV shows, despite their high quality, but the streamer seems to be gaining momentum — buoyed by the sci-fi phenomenon "Severance" and the best spy show on TV, "Slow Horses." Like that Gary Oldman-led series, "Lucky" boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Taylor-Joy, you've got heavy hitters like Annette Bening, who's recently reminded us all of her immeasurable talent with her portrayal of the 10 Petal Ranch matriarch Beulah Jackson on Paramount's "Dutton Ranch." There's also Timothy Olyphant and "Outer Banks" star Drew Starkey. But Taylor-Joy is the real standout here.

The actor plays Lucky Armstrong, who along with her husband Cary Matheson (Starkey) steals millions of dollars via a dodgy bio-diesel scheme. The couple plan to leave the United States with their fortune, but after a night of partying in Vegas, Lucky wakes up to find her husband and the cash missing. With the FBI and a mob boss closing in, she's forced to go on the run. It makes for a compelling cat-and-mouse thriller full of top-notch performances and action set-pieces that maintains the impressive quality we've come to expect from Apple TV.