The Hit Apple TV+ Series That Stephen King Called 'Deliriously Nasty'

At the end of season 1 of "Your Friends and Neighbors," something unexpected happens. After Coop is accused of murdering Sam's ex-husband — only to learn that the guy died by suicide and Sam faked a crime scene so she could secure the life insurance payout — he gets a call from his old boss at the capital firm, Jack Bailey (a sneering Corbin Bernsen). They need him to secure an account in Switzerland, so Coop, cleared of any murder charges, agrees to return if he gets a huge stake in the company. Instead of flying to Switzerland with Jack, though, Coop breaks into his house and steals a piece of art, so we're clearly going to watch him get deeper into his criminal lifestyle in the next season.

"He learned something really vital, because, when I started writing [the first season], I wanted Coop to be presented with the keys to his old life back at the end," creator and showrunner Jonathan Tropper said in a post-finale interview in Variety. He continued:

"And after everything he's been through, he's sitting in his old boss' office being offered back everything he's lost, and the last few months could literally just be a bad fever dream. Now, he can have his office back and his wealth and his status, and his future and his financial security. He's being offered all of it. I think in that moment, he's actually planning to take it. And in that moment, what you can see is this is a guy who has been shaped by his experience to the point where he's a much tougher negotiator. You could almost see that the things he's learned being a little bit of a criminal, have made him better at what he does out in the financial world."

Still, Tropper was careful to say that Coop won't "break bad," so to speak. "Coop is never gonna become a criminal kingpin. We're not going down the Walter White road," he said in the interview. "So, it's never gonna be about building a big criminal enterprise. But what it is about is the risk and reward ratio, what it takes both to make him feel alive and to do what at least he tells himself in his mind — what's the exit strategy? Right now, we've only caught him after a season at the point where he's figured out what he's not gonna be, but I don't think he's yet figured out what it is he is going to be."

"Your Friends and Neighbors" is available to stream on Apple TV+ now, and there's no premiere date set for season 2 just yet.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org