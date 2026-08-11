Billy Bob Thornton And Bruce Willis Starred In A Heist Movie Worth Revisiting

When the news broke that Bonnie Tyler had passed away on July 8, 2026, my mind quickly leapt to the quintessential, husky-voiced, Welsh singer/songwriter's hits "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Both tunes have been deployed as choice needle drops across film history, as many folks no doubt associate the former with either 1984's "Footloose" (it was recorded for the movie's soundtrack) or 2004's box office mold-breaking "Shrek 2" (wherein Jennifer Saunders' Fairy Godmother famously belts out the song during the climax). But for me, these pop classics are inseparable from the 2001 heist dramedy flick "Bandits."

Directed by Barry Levinson, the picture casts Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thornton as Joe and Terry, two very different career criminal buddies. (Joe is a sensitive tough guy, whereas Terry is an anxious hypochondriac and the brains to Joe's brawn.) The movie around them is framed by clips from an episode of the fictional TV show "Criminals at Large," in which Joe and Terry pretend to be hardened convicts and force the series' host, Darren Head (Bobby Slayton), to interview them so they can reveal the "truth" about their exploits. However, through numerous flashbacks, we learn what the duo really got up to as the "Sleepover Bandits" — a nickname that refers to their highly unusual method for robbing banks, in which they (very politely) hold bank managers and their families hostage overnight so they can sneak into their banks and rob them before they officially open the next day.

As scripted by Harley Peyton, whose many other credits include the (weirdly, not streaming) Brett Easton Ellis adaptation "Less than Zero," "Bandits" is a witty, grand ol' time for multiple reasons ... which brings us to the Cate Blanchett (and Bonnie Tyler) of it all.