Sam Raimi's '90s Crime Thriller With A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert Is A Must-Watch

Roger Ebert had a strong constitution when it came to on-screen violence, but he had zero tolerance for films he viewed as circuses of wanton cruelty. He abhorred the slasher genre and railed against cheap nihilism. But he was rattled by the unnervingly justified savagery of Wes Craven's "Last House on the Left" (which he gave three-and-a-half stars), and wrote in 1996 that Joel and Ethan Coen's hilariously bleak and bloody "Fargo" was one of the best movies he'd ever seen. Ebert would follow filmmakers deep into the darkness if they gave him relatable characters.

Sam Raimi's "A Simple Plan" a straight-faced, snowbound companion piece to "Fargo;" it was a grim departure for its director (whose slapstick gorefest "Evil Dead 2" tickled Ebert), and it ends on a wincingly nihilistic note. It's a hard movie to watch, as it features a handful of characters making poor decisions just about every step of the way until everyone is dead (physically or spiritually). Ebert absolutely loved it.

The Chicago Sun-Times critic gave the film a four-star rave and slotted it at number four on his 1998 top 10 list. While Ebert was never more entertaining as a writer than when he was eviscerating a movie he hate, hate, hated, he was at his very best when digging into a film that stirred him. And his glowing review of "A Simple Plan" is a joy to read.