Brad Pitt And Robert Downey Jr. Crossed Paths In An '80s Movie That's Nearly Impossible To Stream

You've heard of the Hollywood "Brat Pack," i.e. the young actors who appeared in significant Generation X films like "The Breakfast Club," "Pretty in Pink," and "St. Elmo's Fire" during the 1980s, but did you know there was a literary "Brat Pack" emerging in the U.S. at the same time? This was a more exclusive club than the motion picture gang, with Bret Easton Ellis, Tama Janowitz, Jay McInerney, and Jill Eisenstadt being its most prominent members. They were brash, daring, and, particularly in Ellis's case, awfully full of themselves.

Ellis' "Less Than Zero" is easily the defining work of this movement. It tells the sordid tale of rich college student Clay, who returns home to Los Angeles for a depressingly debauched winter break. It's a horribly nihilistic but undeniably readable novel and was quite the shock to my system when I tore through it in sixth grade. It was also hugely popular amongst young people, so it was only a matter of time before a film adaptation happened. And while 20th Century Fox struggled to find the right writer for the project (i.e. one who could sand down the rough edges, which, this being 1986, included Clay's bisexuality, loads of queer sex, and a scene involving a snuff film), the movie ultimately struck what the studio deemed a comfortably edgy tone.

Fox also dipped into the Hollywood Brat Pack casting pool and came away with Andrew McCarthy as Clay, Jami Gertz as Clay's high school girlfriend Blair, Robert Downey Jr. as their drug addict best friend Julien, and James Spader as the ultra-sleazy drug dealer Rip. And if you look real closely (assuming you're able to watch the film, seeing as it's near-impossible to legally stream), you'll see a fresh-faced Brad Pitt hanging out at some parties.