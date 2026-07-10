Evil Dead Burn Does One Thing The Legendary Horror Franchise Has Never Done Before

This article contains spoilers for "Evil Dead Burn."

As most fans of the "Evil Dead" franchise know, continuity has been loose at best. To be clear, it's true that the original three movies and the TV show "Ash vs. Evil Dead" are intended to exist as canon with each other, especially considering that it's the only way the character arc of Ash Williams (as played by Bruce Campbell) makes sense. However, due to rights issues with footage from the various films, there are glaring differences and/or omissions in the transitions between installments of Sam Raimi's original trilogy. When Fede Alvarez made "Evil Dead" in 2013, it seemed to be a reboot of the series' continuity. Similarly, 2023's "Evil Dead Rise" appeared to have no direct connection to the 2013 film, and the references (like a Campbell vocal cameo) were more like Easter eggs than anything universe-building.

That all seems to be changing with the latest installment, "Evil Dead Burn." From a creative standpoint, the new film continues the anthological tradition of the last two movies in the series. It has a brand new director in Sébastien Vaniček, a new ensemble of actors playing new characters, and even the cause of the Deadite breakout, the Book of the Dead aka Necronomicon ex Mortis aka Naturom Demonto, has a fresh design. Yet unlike "Evil Dead" and "Evil Dead Rise," the Deadite breakout in "Burn" isn't begun all over again by people reading or playing audio of demonic incantation passages. Instead, a Deadite seen at the end (or rather, beginning) of "Evil Dead Rise" is directly responsible. That's only the beginning of how "Evil Dead Burn" appears to be building a direct line of continuity between the series' past and future, which is something the franchise has never really done before.