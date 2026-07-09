Does Evil Dead Burn Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The Deadites are back in business. One of the most surprisingly enduring horror franchises in cinema history is back as "Evil Dead Burn" is here to make even the most hardened horror fans wince. This is the first entry in the series since 2023's "Evil Dead Rise," but a new director is at the helm in the form of Sébastien Vanicek ("Infested"), who is here to put his stamp on the Book of the Dead and what happens when someone reads from it.
One thing that this series has proved ever since its inception in the early '80s at the hands of Sam Raimi is that it never truly dies. So, does this particular entry have a credits scene that might help tee up what the future looks like? Keep in mind, yet another new "Evil Dead" movie is in the works from director Francis Galluppi ("The Last Stop in Yuma County"), which will take the form of "Evil Dead Wrath" next year.
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide when it comes to this movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind whatsoever, so feel free to proceed without fear. We're just here to arm viewers with the information they need to enjoy the cinematic experience to the fullest. With that out of the way, let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does Evil Dead Burn have?
Yes, "Evil Dead Burn" has multiple credits scenes that fans need to be aware of. There is a mid-credits scene that is important to the movie itself. There is also a post-credits scene that is very important to the franchise as a whole. These are not just throwaway scenes or fun gags. So viewers will likely want to stick around until the very end. Plan those bathroom breaks accordingly.
Fortunately, it likely won't be tough to sit through for fans of the genre. As brutal as the movie may be, /Film's Chris Evangelista called "Evil Dead Burn" a bloody good time in his review. He's far from alone, as the movie has been met with very positive reactions from fans and critics alike. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
"Evil Dead Burn" unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life... live on even in death.
The cast includes Souheila Yacoub ("No Man's Land"), Hunter Doohan ("Wednesday"), Erroll Shand ("Chief of War"), Tandi Wright ("The Sounds"), Luciane Buchanan ("The Night Agent"), and Greta van den Brink ("Territory"). Vanicek penned the screenplay alongside Florent Bernard.
"Evil Dead Burn" is in theaters July 10, 2026.