Does Evil Dead Burn Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The Deadites are back in business. One of the most surprisingly enduring horror franchises in cinema history is back as "Evil Dead Burn" is here to make even the most hardened horror fans wince. This is the first entry in the series since 2023's "Evil Dead Rise," but a new director is at the helm in the form of Sébastien Vanicek ("Infested"), who is here to put his stamp on the Book of the Dead and what happens when someone reads from it.

One thing that this series has proved ever since its inception in the early '80s at the hands of Sam Raimi is that it never truly dies. So, does this particular entry have a credits scene that might help tee up what the future looks like? Keep in mind, yet another new "Evil Dead" movie is in the works from director Francis Galluppi ("The Last Stop in Yuma County"), which will take the form of "Evil Dead Wrath" next year.

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide when it comes to this movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind whatsoever, so feel free to proceed without fear. We're just here to arm viewers with the information they need to enjoy the cinematic experience to the fullest. With that out of the way, let's get into it.