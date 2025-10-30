They're Making That Conjuring Prequel Movie Everyone Said They Weren't Making

Well, well, well. It turns out "Last Rites" had no deeper meaning whatsoever, because the Warrens are coming back to our screens. That's right, the idea that "The Conjuring" franchise would actually end was about as sound from a legal standpoint as saying the devil made you do something. That's because, despite threatening to end the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren and the greatest love story in horror along with it, a "Conjuring" prequel movie is already in the works, according to Variety.

Details are scarce and no deals have been finalized just yet, but short film director Rodrigue Huart is reportedly in talks to direct the movie, from a script by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg (who wrote "The Conjuring: Last Rites" and the prior two films in the main series, as well as "The Nun II"). We don't know if the plan is to somehow bring back Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson for a book-end of sorts or a prologue, or if Madison Lawlor and Orion Smith will reprise the role of the young Warrens after playing them rather well in "Last Rites."

This news comes after it was already reported back in 2023 that Warner Bros. was working on a Conjuring Universe TV series for Max — now HBO Max once again. Granted, a "Conjuring" prequel makes perfect sense from a financial standpoint, given that "Last Rites" has grossed almost half a billion dollars at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise globally.