House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is Changing One Of The Book's Biggest Battles

Words are wind, but spoilers aren't. This article discusses plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 4.

If I had a nickel for every time Season 3 of "House of the Dragon" skipped over a major battle from the book, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot but, well, you see where I'm going with this. Nobody would accuse this show of lacking in action and spectacle, even if things have progressed rather more deliberately in this telling of the Dance of the Dragons compared to the book "Fire & Blood." But fans may be noticing a pattern that's now slowly turning into a trend, at least as far as the early season is concerned. The first casualty of this approach was the fabled Fishfeed massacre. Now? We're in for a very different version of the Battle of Tumbleton.

To be fair, this isn't entirely the same circumstances as before. Where the Fishfeed took place entirely off-screen, referenced only by a catchy victory song in Episode 2, the market town of Tumbleton has remained a central setting throughout the third season. In fact, the first reference came as early as Season 2, when future dragon-rider Hugh the Hammer (Keiran Bew) is informed that his wife Kat (Ellora Torchia) left the worsening situation in King's Landing for the (comparative) safety of Tumbleton. If only she knew what awaited her there. Last week, "House of the Dragon" established that Ormund Hightower (James Norton) pulled a fast one on Team Black and marched his army to occupy Tumbleton in one fell swoop.

While this does take place in the book, "Fire & Blood" depicts a full-scale battle that proves to be a turning point in the war. Will we see this in the show? We have some theories.