House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is Changing One Of The Book's Biggest Battles
Words are wind, but spoilers aren't. This article discusses plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 4.
If I had a nickel for every time Season 3 of "House of the Dragon" skipped over a major battle from the book, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot but, well, you see where I'm going with this. Nobody would accuse this show of lacking in action and spectacle, even if things have progressed rather more deliberately in this telling of the Dance of the Dragons compared to the book "Fire & Blood." But fans may be noticing a pattern that's now slowly turning into a trend, at least as far as the early season is concerned. The first casualty of this approach was the fabled Fishfeed massacre. Now? We're in for a very different version of the Battle of Tumbleton.
To be fair, this isn't entirely the same circumstances as before. Where the Fishfeed took place entirely off-screen, referenced only by a catchy victory song in Episode 2, the market town of Tumbleton has remained a central setting throughout the third season. In fact, the first reference came as early as Season 2, when future dragon-rider Hugh the Hammer (Keiran Bew) is informed that his wife Kat (Ellora Torchia) left the worsening situation in King's Landing for the (comparative) safety of Tumbleton. If only she knew what awaited her there. Last week, "House of the Dragon" established that Ormund Hightower (James Norton) pulled a fast one on Team Black and marched his army to occupy Tumbleton in one fell swoop.
While this does take place in the book, "Fire & Blood" depicts a full-scale battle that proves to be a turning point in the war. Will we see this in the show? We have some theories.
How the Battle of Tumbleton may play out in House of the Dragon Season 3
The "Game of Thrones" franchise has staged many an elaborate action sequence before, but rarely do we actually see the aftermath. "House of the Dragon" has the perfect opportunity to do just that with the Battle of Tumbleton — or, more accurately, with the ongoing occupation of Tumbleton. When Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) learns late in Episode 3 that the Hightowers fooled them with their plot involving a decoy Daeron Targaryen (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), it's swiftly followed by the news that Ormund has taken Tumbleton and set up shop with his army. Why, exactly, when this town has little strategic importance? That's a question that nags the current resident of King's Landing, but the "why" of it all isn't nearly as compelling as the "how."
This is where things get interesting. "House of the Dragon" treats this as an easy victory for Team Green, waltzing into a poorly-defended settlement with no resistance whatsoever. The book, meanwhile, takes a wildly different path. Tumbleton is described as a stronghold under the command of Rhaeynra's forces, which braces for battle when Ormund Hightower leads his army against the defenders. What follows is one of the most brutal and downright disastrous battles in the war, a costly engagement that ends in roughly the same place as the show: a stunning setback for Team Black, a new seat of power for the Hightowers, and a fresh problem that Rhaenyra must deal with or risk losing everything.
This storyline is clearly building somewhere in the show, however, especially with both Hugh and Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) sent on their dragons to keep an eye on things. That development, as it turns out, may be the key to figuring out what happens next.
Is House of the Dragon Season 3 setting up the biggest twist from the book?
Warning: Spoilers for "Fire & Blood" and potential spoilers for Season 3 of "House of the Dragon" follow.
How many wars would've turned out differently if it weren't for the actions of just a few individuals who decided to change allegiances and sell out their former allies? History is rife with such betrayals, and the world of Westeros may boast even more. While nothing will ever compare to the notorious Red Wedding or even Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stabbing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the back, "House of the Dragon" could be well on its way to a similar outcome. It all hinges on the actions of two dragon-riders: Ulf the White and Hugh the Hammer.
All the ingredients are in place: their close proximity to Tumbleton, a pair of destructive dragons, and two proud men who may soon have some serious scores to settle. In "Fire & Blood," we're never given a firm reason why the dragonseeds Hugh and Ulf decide to betray Rhaenyra and help the Hightowers burn Tumbleton. The show, however, has subtly laid the foundation for inevitable tragedy: Ulf with the repeated slights to his pride (most recently with his "house arrest" and stern warning to avoid taverns from now on), and Hugh with his unanswered requests for accommodations in King's Landing. But the fact that his wife is in mortal danger within the walls of Tumbleton adds an extra layer of motivation on top of it all. If she dies and Hugh holds Rhaenyra personally responsible, there's no telling what a man in grief will do.
New episodes of "House of the Dragon" air on HBO every Sunday.