5 Best Batman Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

There is a reason Batman is the only DC superhero with consistently successful movies. The character is quite versatile, with different movies exploring different aspects of the character. The Caped Crusader is a simple concept that allows for movies that are as grounded or as fantastical as the writers want them to be. This has led to every generation getting its own unique Batman that's unlike any other, whether that's the campy Adam West take, Michael Keaton's dark and operatic portrayal, Christian Bale bringing Batman to our grounded reality, or Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being an emo gremlin. This, of course, is not to mention the myriad animated Batman projects or even video games, which have their own legions of fans.

With so many Batman movies to choose from, which are the best? Well, according to Rotten Tomatoes and their rankings of every Batman movie, there are five clear winners. Some of these are to be expected; others are more surprising. Before we get to the list, it's worth highlighting some of the titles that nearly made it. For example, at number 6 is "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," an incredible animated feature that succeeds where many live-action adaptations have failed, featuring one of the best Batman villains, a legendary performance by the late Kevin Conroy, and stunning visuals.

Other than that movie not making it to the list, this is a rather good top 5. If you're looking to revisit the best Batman movies, or even get started with the most popular DC superhero, this is for you. Here are the five best Batman movies, according to their Rotten Tomatoes ranking.