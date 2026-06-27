The Wildest DC TV Show You've Never Seen Dropped Batman's Butler Into V For Vendetta

DC comics have long been a source for some of the weirdest and most fun television series. From the 1966 "Batman" introducing the Batusi and shark-repellent batspray and "My Adventures With Superman" doing "Dragon Ball Z" in Metropolis, to "Legends of Tomorrow" having Gorilla Grodd go back in time to kill a young Barack Obama and "Doom Patrol" literally having a zombie apocalypse started by genetically-engineered sentient butts.

Yet there is arguably no stranger DC live-action show ever than "Gotham." And if the notion of a Batman show without Batman (focusing instead on James Gordon) that nevertheless featured everyone from the Joker to Penguin doesn't sound weird enough for you, you owe it to yourself to watch the "Gotham" prequel show — which is also a prequel to "V For Vendetta."

You heard that right. The Batman prequel has its own prequel, and this one focused on Batman's butler. "Pennyworth" came out one year after "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" had already joked about how ridiculous the idea of an Alfred movie was, with "Gotham" creator Bruno Heller deciding to go even further back in time and tell the story of the most famous comic book butler. Set in the mid-1960s, the show explores the life of Alfred as a former SAS soldier as he starts his own security firm and comes to know Thomas and Martha Wayne. Most of the show is, honestly, quite dull and slow paced, but there are moments of brilliance. Is this the best version of the Alfred Pennyworth story? Probably not, but it's the only one set in an alternate history London that also includes superpowered British people and even a predecessor of V from Alan Moore and David Lloyd.