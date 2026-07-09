Dune Part 3 Will Take The Most Creative Liberties From The Books, Says Timotheé Chalamet

When "Dune: Part Three" arrives and puts the finishing touches on the trilogy that began back in 2021, it will mark a significant accomplishment for director Denis Villeneuve. No, it's not necessarily the scope and level of ambition, both of which speak for themselves at this point. It's not even the incredibly fast turnaround time for these epics, either, with all three movies filming and releasing in the span of only five years. (By comparison, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" released in 2022 ... and we won't be seeing its lone sequel until 2027.) What "Dune" represents is something altogether rarer than that: a blockbuster trilogy that also remains utterly faithful to the original books. Some might even say too faithful, in fact.

But is that about to change at the last possible minute? /Film's Ben Pearson was able to attend a special trailer event for "Dune: Part Three," where Villeneuve and star Timotheé Chalamet both showed up to answer some pressing questions about the threequel. At the top of the list was the matter of the notoriously — let's call it wacky – source material. Real "Dune" nerds know that author Frank Herbert's novels get increasingly less mainstream as they go on, with "Dune Messiah" standing out as an all-but-impossible text to translate without some major changes along the way.

That's according to Chalamet, who reveals that this may be the film with the "most creative liberty" in the trilogy. As he explained: