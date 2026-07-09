Dune Part 3 Will Take The Most Creative Liberties From The Books, Says Timotheé Chalamet
When "Dune: Part Three" arrives and puts the finishing touches on the trilogy that began back in 2021, it will mark a significant accomplishment for director Denis Villeneuve. No, it's not necessarily the scope and level of ambition, both of which speak for themselves at this point. It's not even the incredibly fast turnaround time for these epics, either, with all three movies filming and releasing in the span of only five years. (By comparison, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" released in 2022 ... and we won't be seeing its lone sequel until 2027.) What "Dune" represents is something altogether rarer than that: a blockbuster trilogy that also remains utterly faithful to the original books. Some might even say too faithful, in fact.
But is that about to change at the last possible minute? /Film's Ben Pearson was able to attend a special trailer event for "Dune: Part Three," where Villeneuve and star Timotheé Chalamet both showed up to answer some pressing questions about the threequel. At the top of the list was the matter of the notoriously — let's call it wacky – source material. Real "Dune" nerds know that author Frank Herbert's novels get increasingly less mainstream as they go on, with "Dune Messiah" standing out as an all-but-impossible text to translate without some major changes along the way.
That's according to Chalamet, who reveals that this may be the film with the "most creative liberty" in the trilogy. As he explained:
"Without giving too much away, in the third film, I think it's Denis' mastery in weaving in storylines that weren't explicit in the book, and perhaps I would say that Denis took the most creative liberty. But it really ties the story together."
Expect Dune: Part Three to make smart adaptation changes to Paul Atreides' arc in Dune Messiah
We've known that "Part Three" would be an adaptation of "Dune Messiah" for quite some time now, taking place after a significant time jump following the events on Arrakis that closed out "Part Two." Paul Atreides has accomplished his seemingly divine mission to ascend and become the next Padishah Emperor. That's not exactly good news, however, as he's promptly laid waste to countless planets in his quest to secure his all-consuming power (as glimpsed in the film's opening scene, screened for those in attendance of this event). Where the novel takes things next is simply too unbelievable to spoil here, but rest assured it involves political conspiracies, paranoid thriller vibes, and some of the most outlandish sci-fi imagery imaginable.
All of this would be quite a challenge to adapt 100% faithfully, even for a series about giant sand worms, huffing mystical spice drugs in the desert, and genetic bioengineering across centuries of time. But expect some of the more subtle changes to benefit those in Paul's closest circle of trust. The trailer highlights the fractures growing between him and his lover Chani (Zendaya), which plays a huge role in what's to come. Chalamet touched on this aspect, as well, teasing her crucial role:
"At the end of the second film, Chani is obviously feeling a sense of betrayal towards Paul and how the relationship has crumbled, and [...] Zendaya, as you guys see in that trailer, gives such a fantastic performance in this, as usual."
The footage somehow places the larger-than-life action on display in perfect harmony with the intimate character drama we've come to appreciate from this saga. We have high hopes when "Dune: Part Three" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.