5 Forgotten Dystopian Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Science fiction writers have three ways to envision the future. Forced to live in the present, a sci-fi writer can look around, see turbulence and horror all over the world, and respond by imagining a future in which all the horrors have ended. Things may be bad now, but humanity will always hold an element of promise. Eventually, we will unite, the world will improve, and possibly even transform into a utopia. See: "Star Trek."

Other sci-fi writers, perhaps feeling more pragmatic, will wisely know that humans, even if they have access to alien culture and high-end super-technology, will still be petty idiots. We will never advance so much that we become something we can easily recognize in the present day. The future won't be bright, but it won't be dim either. It will be about the same level of luminosity. See: "Futurama."

Many authors, however, may feel that the present is teetering on the precipice of something terrible. Villains have gotten what they want all too often in this world, and there's no reason to believe the future won't be even worse than what we're currently seeing. Dystopian stories extrapolate the worst elements of society to their extreme — wealth inequality, disease, disaster — and try to picture how, or if, we'll survive. Dystopian fiction can function either as a cautionary tale, of course, or as an expression of despair. Either way, though, dystopian sci-fi can be exhilarating, activating our imagination and allowing us to ponder the horrors of the present safely.

Below are five dystopian sci-fi movies that activate those parts of one's brain. Some of them may be obscure or forgotten, but they are all worthy of your investigation.